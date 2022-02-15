Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary breaks program scoring record in win over Rhinelander

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Coming into Monday’s game against Rhinelander, Wisconsin Rapids star senior Megan Clary was just 13 points away from breaking the school record for most points scored by a girls basketball player.

After a slow start, with just six points in the first half, Clary turned it on in the second. A 17-point outburst after halftime nets her the record, and helps the Red Raiders overcome a halftime deficit to score a 57-47 win.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.