News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary breaks program scoring record in win over Rhinelander

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Coming into Monday’s game against Rhinelander, Wisconsin Rapids star senior Megan Clary was just 13 points away from breaking the school record for most points scored by a girls basketball player.

After a slow start, with just six points in the first half, Clary turned it on in the second. A 17-point outburst after halftime nets her the record, and helps the Red Raiders overcome a halftime deficit to score a 57-47 win.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son

Latest News

Phillips senior Jada Eggebrecht with her teammates after surpassing 2,000 points scored in a...
Phillips star Jada Eggebrecht surpasses 2,000 career points in win over Newman, other HS highlights
High School Sports 2/10/2022
Wisconsin Rapids hands Mosinee girls first loss, Assumption scores road win at Abbotsford
Colby football head coach Jim Hagen and his granddaughter after receiving the 2021 NewsChannel...
Mosinee’s Martens, Colby’s Hagen named NewsChannel 7 Co-Football Coaches of the Year
D.C. Everest's Kiara Hammond hit her 1,000th point on Feb. 4 against SPASH.
A career-high and a new milestone for D.C. Everest’s Kiara Hammond