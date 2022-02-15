What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Primary elections will be held Tuesday in Wisconsin. The cities of Rhinelander, Nekoosa, and Marshfield will have primaries for mayoral races. The winners advance to the general election on April 5.

Other races in central Wisconsin include school boards, alderperson, and a referendum in the Northland Pines School District.

Click here to view the races on your ballot, or locate your polling location.

Wisconsin voters can register at the polls on election day. Wisconsin requires voters to show identification at the polls. Absentee ballot drop boxes will be allowed for the primary election, however, a court ruling made them illegal for the general election.

The polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote by state law.

Click here to view elections results after the polls close.

