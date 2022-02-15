News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election

Wausau polling location (FILE)
Wausau polling location (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Primary elections will be held Tuesday in Wisconsin. The cities of Rhinelander, Nekoosa, and Marshfield will have primaries for mayoral races. The winners advance to the general election on April 5.

Other races in central Wisconsin include school boards, alderperson, and a referendum in the Northland Pines School District.

Click here to view the races on your ballot, or locate your polling location.

Wisconsin voters can register at the polls on election day. Wisconsin requires voters to show identification at the polls. Absentee ballot drop boxes will be allowed for the primary election, however, a court ruling made them illegal for the general election.

The polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote by state law.

Click here to view elections results after the polls close.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash
Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive
2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

Multiple shots of seeing some snow is ahead in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: A roller coaster ride ahead with multiple chances for snow
Preparing For Blueberry Season
Preparing For Blueberry Season
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Rhinelander Vs. Wisconsin Rapids 2/14/2022
Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary breaks program scoring record in win over Rhinelander