WATCH LIVE: Wausau Water Works to meet regarding city’s PFAS water contamination

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Water Works Commission will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss PFAS contamination.

The city of Wausau, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services held a virtual press conference on Feb. 9 to inform the public about PFAS contamination in city wells. The city also noted it first became aware of some PFAS levels in its wells in 2019.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

One of the agenda items includes short-term PFAS removal options.

