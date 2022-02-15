News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau School District will install water filtration systems over PFAS concerns

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District announced Tuesday they will be installing water filtration systems in district schools that use water from the city of Wausau. This comes after the city announced elevated levels of PFAS in all of their wells.

In a letter to parents, the district explained they are in the process of leasing point-of-use water filtration systems that will be installed on some of the drinking fountains in each of their affected schools. The filtration systems will remain in place until the city’s new water treatment plant opens this summer. Drinking fountains in the affected schools were shut off last week.

The district asks parents to continue to send water with their students until the filtration systems are installed.

