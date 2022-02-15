Wausau School Board votes on kid safety issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two issues on the Wausau School Board agenda Monday night involved the safety of kids in schools.

The first was masking policies, especially for elementary school kids. The second dealt with the recent discovery of elevated P-FAS in Wausau water wells.

Before the Board itself debated the issues, they took statements from concerned members of the community. One mother with kids in the school district said they could get the answer to whether masking should continue to be required for five days after contact with a COVID-19-infected person from what she saw at the Superbowl halftime show.

“I think the Hollywood performance by the elites, celebrities and game goers has shown us that this masking in the name of health has come to an end,” said Joanna Reyes.

Most of the Board were in agreement. Board Treasurer Lance Trollop said he compared the COVID-19 dashboard of Wausau to those of schools with full-time mask policies and didn’t see much of a difference. He said Wausau didn’t have the least amount of cases, but not the most either.

“I don’t love the timing of it, just because I think things are going okay, and it would be a smoother transition at the end of the year, but looking at that evidence I just don’t see that it’s making a difference either, so I think that it makes sense,” said Trollop.

Optional masking passed almost unanimously with only one member voting ‘no’.

The question of high levels of certain chemicals in Wausau’s water had some of the public more concerned.

“PFAS and PFOS is the forever chemical, equivalent to the forever metal, lead, in children. Once it’s in it never gets out,” said Nurse Practitioner and commenter Bruce Grau.

The district shut down all water fountains in schools in an abundance of caution when the information was released.

They distributed pallets of donated water to students and teachers but it lasted one day. The administration said that was not sustainable economically.

One board member said he thought the administration was too hasty in shutting down the water fountains.

“There’s no regulation. There’s guidance from the EPA of 70 parts per trillion. The DNR came out with 20 parts per trillion, and we tested at 30. So we’re between EPA and DNR and there’s no regulation as of yet,” said Board Member Jon Greisher.

A compromise proposed by district administration allows $28,000 to rent filters so at least some of the water fountains at every school can be reopened.

They are expecting a new water treatment plant to open this summer, solving the problem for next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.