Wausau police hand out officer trading cards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of the city of Wausau’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2022, the Wausau Police Department will be handing out trading cards featuring police department staff.

The collectible cards will be similar to baseball cards and feature all of the department’s sworn staff. The first batch will include 24 different officers, detectives, investigators, and supervisors. The rest of the cards will be released in the coming weeks.

Each officer will have a limited supply of cards to hand out throughout the year.

Hey Kids (and kids-at-heart)! As part of our sesquicentennial celebration and in conjunction with Celebrate Wausau... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

