Valentine’s Day is the busiest day for florist

Evolutions in Design sells and delivers hundreds of bouquets on the day of love
Evolutions in Design in Wausau said the earliest Valentine's Day order they received was in November
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Valentine’s Day is the day of love and it’s also the busiest day of the year for florists.

Randy Verhasselt, the owner of Evolutions in Design flower shop and store, said on Valentine’s Day the shop can sell and deliver hundreds of bouquets. He said his staff prepares for the day months in advance.

“We started months ago. We ordered stuff super early this year, so we made sure we had enough supply,” said Verhasselt.

Verhasselt said it takes 3 vans to ship out orders, and on a busy day like Valentine’s Day, the shop brings in extra staff to help out.

“We have staff in runners for all those vans and we have 3 additional people that have come in to help with their friends and the deliveries,” said Verhasselt.

Custom flower bouquets lined the walls of the business.

“We’ve got like 200 deliveries out already today and we’re still taking them,” said Verhasselt.

Verhasselt said the earliest someone has placed an order was in November, but many people buy flowers on the 14th.

“A lot of people order the day of. It’s a holiday that I think a lot of people forget. But I would say 78% of the people that ordered, ordered ahead,” said Verhasselt.

The owner said the flowers they sell are imported from different countries and states, like Hawaii and Florida.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

