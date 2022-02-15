Stevens Point blueberry farm using ice to protect summer’s crop

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Even though it’s still the middle of winter in northcentral Wisconsin, preparations for Chet’s Blueberry Farm have begun with its snow-making process.

Contrary to popular belief, the snow is good for the blueberries at Chet’s Blueberry Farm. Owner, Chet Skippy said this year has been unusual, to say the least, with how warm December was. That weather actually delayed the snow-making process for the farm. Skippy said the process is usually done by the middle of January.

“We’re way behind this year, we’re way behind. we’re getting towards the middle of... February already, so... we’re getting downhill. But the weather has been very good this year so far, we have not had any extreme cold weather, like 30 below, 30 below we have a problem,” he explained.

If the temperatures were to reach the extreme cold, Skippy said the buds would freeze-dry and ruin the crop. The purpose of the snow is to help keep them insulated and protected from the wind and extreme temperatures. But the weather we’ve been seeing hasn’t been too favorable for the process, and Skippy compared it to driving without insurance.

“If you had the weather, you’d have them covered, and you’re guaranteed to have a great crop. And that’s what you’re after. You go through all of this work and spend all this money, and then turn around and you don’t, you didn’t have any insurance, you didn’t take the time to cover ‘em, then it’s my fault..and I’ve done everything wrong you can think of, so I don’t need anymore.”

This is Chet’s 18th year of growing blueberries and his sixth year of snowmaking. He said he plans to continue snowmaking throughout the rest of the month, but it all depends on the weather.

Even though the process has been delayed, Skippy said he is hopeful for the season. And, if things continue the way they are now, he said every bud should have anywhere from two to 12 berries.

The earliest Chet’s has opened for the season is July and the latest it’s stayed open in the past was in September.

