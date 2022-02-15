News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Smoke forces brief Wisconsin Capitol evacuation

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities briefly evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol on Tuesday after fire alarms went off moments before a state Senate floor session was scheduled to begin.

A spokeswoman for the state says the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning air handler and the Madison Fire Department was investigating.

The building reopened about 15 minutes after fire alarms sounded. The Senate delayed its start by 30 minutes following the building’s brief evacuation.

Tuesday is a busy day in the building with both the Senate and Assembly in session and Gov. Tony Evers delivering his State of the State speech at night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash
Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive
2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State Tuesday night
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in...
US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions
Alex Lasry during a visit in Eau Claire
Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid
Vice President Kamala Harris makes stop in Milwaukee
VP Harris touts replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge