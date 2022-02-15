News and First Alert Weather App
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case

Paul Schmeiser
Paul Schmeiser(Taylor County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and leaving the scene has been formally charged. Paul Schmeiser appeared in court Tuesday. He’s now charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit and run involving death.

The crash happened Oct. 31. Titus Kottke, 27 died as result. Kottke’s body was found around 6 a.m. on Halloween near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the township of Holway, near Owen. Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Schmeiser wasn’t arrested until Dec. 22. He is free on a $20,000 bond after posting the first $2,000 in cash.

He’s scheduled to return to court next month.

