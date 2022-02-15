At least some municipalities in Marathon County allowed voters to drop absentee ballots in a drop box pre-pandemic

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Several clerks around north-central Wisconsin are preparing for a local primary election Tuesday. It is the only upcoming election that absentee voters can submit their ballots, with certainty, through a ballot dropbox.

In mid-January, a Waukesha County judge ruled in favor of conservative law firm, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot. Shortly after, the state appeals court sided with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other voter rights groups and put the ruling on hold.

The elections commission and others argued that disallowing absentee drop boxes so close to the Feb. 15 spring primary election would confuse voters and complicate the voting process. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, while split 4-3, sided with the WEC and allowed ballot dropboxes to be used for the Feb. 15 primary.

The supreme court then ruled Friday to uphold the Waukesha judge’s ruling for the April election, thus not allowing absentee ballot dropboxes to be used for that election. It has yet to make a final ruling in the case, however.

The WEC offered resources to municipal clerks in 2020 after the pandemic caused closures and concerns for public health. The resource it provided was adapted from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.

“The use of secure ballot drop boxes at the local level in Wisconsin, and elsewhere in the country, predates the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s August 19, 2020, memorandum on the topic (“August Memo”),” it states on its website. “That memo was designed to provide best practice recommendations, as opposed to an endorsement of the use of ballot drop boxes.”

Citing the pending litigation, the WEC declined to comment on this story. However, 7 Investigates looked to gain some context as to realistically how many municipalities utilized dropboxes prior to the pandemic and how that changed once it hit. Marathon County was that sample.

7 Investigates reached out to all 61 municipal clerks in Marathon County; of those 48 connected with us, or about 77% of the municipalities in the county. The vast majority of municipalities in the county did not and do not offer a dropbox option in any form. That totaled to about three-quarters of responding municipalities pre-pandemic. Voters instead had the option to either mail it back, bring it directly to the clerk, do early voting in the clerk’s office, or drop it off at the poll on Election Day.

Seven clerks (City of Schofield, Village of Athens, Village of Dorchester, Village of Kronenwetter, Village of Rothschild, Village of Spencer, and Village of Stratford) said they had a secure dropbox pre-pandemic that is largely used for municipal paperwork, like taxes or bills but can be used for absentee ballots too. However, several of those clerks came into the role during the pandemic and were unsure of whether people would drop off their ballots there prior to the pandemic. The clerks at the villages of Rothschild and Spencer said while the option was available, people did not utilize that option for their ballots often.

Four clerks said with certainty that the option was available and used for ballots prior to the pandemic. They said it gave people an option to get it to the clerk’s office outside of hours without relying on the postal service. Those boxes were all secure mixed-use boxes.

The Town of Day was the only township to have a dropbox prior to the pandemic. It is a small locked box attached to the side of the town hall right next to its little free library.

The City of Wausau had two secure drop boxes, one at City Hall and one near the post office, where people could drop off bills, permits, and ballots too. However, the clerk noted the ballots are so big that they would jam up the small boxes. That is why in April 2020 when federal CARES Act dollars became available, the city purchased a dedicated ballot dropbox. The Village of Weston also added a dedicated ballot dropbox with federal assistance.

”I don’t know if you remember at the time, but mail was slow at the time and people worried, ‘oh will my absentee ballot reach the clerk in time?’ So, the ballot boxes were viewed as just another option for voters to use to drop off their absentee ballots,” Curt Witynski, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities’ deputy director said.

Among cleaning supplies and plastic barriers, ballot dropboxes were a popular purchase for municipalities around Wisconsin to offer another alternative for voters to get their ballots counted. In Marathon County, the number of municipalities that spoke with 7 investigates and have dropboxes used with certainty for ballots among other things quadrupled from four to 16 during the pandemic.

”It’s very popular,” Deb Hall, the clerk for the City of Marshfield said.

The city, which has a little territory in Marathon County, was actually already considering purchasing a dropbox prior to the pandemic.

“We always sort of knew that we wanted to do something so people had more 24-7 access to drop things off to City Hall. Not everybody can get here from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but when COVID hit, we knew we had to take other measures.”

She said the timing worked well with the federal dollars to be able to purchase one. It is attached to the city hall with a slot on the outside, instructions for how people to fill out their absentee ballot. Once they drop it through the slot, it sits in a metal box that features two locks that require two sets of keys and sits in the hall’s lobby which has 24/7 surveillance. It is also sealed with an election tap so the clerks know whether it has been tampered with.

They collect the items in the box daily, log the action, and reseal the box. She said they record what is placed in the box as well. So far, about 150 absentee ballots have been dropped there for the Feb. 15 primary. They record that interaction for mailed-in and direct-to-clerk delivered ballots as well.

“Not everybody feels comfortable going into a building yet... and I can tell you there’s still a lot of people that question our postal service delivery,” she explained, like in nearly every industry these days, staffing shortages can impact delivery.

Since the pandemic, four towns joined the Town of Day’s lead and purchased dropboxes that serve multiple purposes. Of the other towns 7 Investigates spoke with, 65% still do not offer a dropbox option. Several clerks said their population or their town set up did not make sense for them to have a one, even for utility bills. Many of the clerks do not have a municipal office to work out of and thus work out of their homes. Bills and even ballots can be mailed to their homes if there is no municipal mailbox. People can also make an appointment with the clerk to hand it directly to them to place in another secure location in the clerk’s possession. Of course, there is also the option to return it at the polls on Election Day, but many of the clerks said they have very few absentee ballots generally.

The Town of Holton’s clerk said the town is considering getting a multiuse dropbox, however, when it comes to whether it can be used for absentee ballots, for now, is up in the air.

“I feel for the clerks because the rules always seem to be changing and they’re changing fast and often times right before the next election,” Witynski empathized.

“Sometimes the challenge can be a little fun, but sometimes you just want to pull your hair out. but you know even when COVID hit, you just keep preparing,” Hall said. “And we do what we can to make it safe and secure for everyone to get out and vote.”

“Whatever the courts, and the legislature, and the elections commission say are the rules that we need to abide by, we will inform, help inform clerks and the clerks will abide by those rules,” Witynski stated.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.