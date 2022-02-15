Hello, My Name Is: Marcus Hall

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Marcus and Colton Hall are always alongside each other on the court.

The pair of brothers one year apart know each other’s games. After last season’s breakout year from Colton, the Evergreen’s game plan entering the season was clear.

“I had to just kind of be there for when they would double him for another scorer,” Marcus said.

Colton Hall got the buckets while Marcus was there for the assist. Until three weeks before the season started, Colton got a text that would change his life.

‘It’s second hour and I get a text from my mom. Like, ‘yeah, you tore your ACL. Bad news,’” Colton said.

Before the season could tip-off, Colton’s was finished.

“The season kind of like flashed before my eyes or whatever. What could’ve been,” Colton said.

As they looked to fill Colton’s shoes, they didn’t have to look far down the family tree to find his replacement, Marcus.

Marcus knew he would have to fill the scoring gap, but his production took off from the first game.

“The second game I had in the 30s. That was my first time ever scoring 30. And then the game after that was when I had my first 50 point game,” Marcus said.

“As soon as he started scoring. I was like ‘it’s his turn. Let’s see what he can do,’” Colton said.

When the Trees changed their plan, Marcus Hall became a scoring machine. He is averaging 29.6 points per game.

“I’ve never averaged that much. The most I’ve averaged on a team was 15,” Marcus said.

Hall was shooting over expectations, scoring in ways Colton wasn’t expecting.

“To see him do that, and do things that I couldn’t. It’s like ‘wow. He’s grown into the player he is now pretty much,’” Colton said.

The points continue to hit the twine, but Marcus is simply happy to drive in Colton’s lane.

“It’s been a lot of fun because I’ve never scored this much before and scoring is the most fun part of basketball. But I know it would’ve been more fun if we had the three seniors we lost and we could’ve been playing a lot better.”

While the Evergreens plan has changed, a Hall remains the point of their offense.

Colton’s knee won’t be healed until this fall, but Colton says he would like to play at the same college Marcus goes to. The pair hopes that the college is a Division 1 school.

