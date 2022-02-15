News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State Tuesday night

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver the 2022 State of the State address Tuesday night.

The speech has an anticipated run time of 40 minutes.  In addition to delivering the speech live in the Assembly Chambers, the governor’s speech will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for members of the public. 

The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

