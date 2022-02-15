News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

DNR Board set to take up regulation of PFAS

Drinking water
Drinking water
By DANIELLE KAEDING
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - After more than two years, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is set to take up proposed standards to regulate harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in drinking water, surface water and groundwater later this month.

Federal regulators have been aware of the health hazards of PFAS for more than two decades. Even so, the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to develop standards for the chemicals.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing strict standards the agency argues will protect public health and the environment, warning federal standards are still years away.

Wisconsin environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS are at odds with water and industry groups over the DNR’s proposed regulations. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash
Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive
2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State Tuesday night
Chet's Blueberry Farm in Stevens Point, Wis. has started preparations for the upcoming season.
Stevens Point blueberry farm using ice to protect summer’s crop
WATCH LIVE: Wausau Water Works to meet regarding city’s PFAS water contamination
Wausau polling location (FILE)
What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election