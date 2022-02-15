DHS: All Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy have been resettled

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that all refugees from Afghanistan that were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin are now resettled.

The DHS said in a release that Fort McCoy is the seventh of eight Department of Defense locations housing Afghan refugees that has completed operations for Operation Allies Welcome.

12,600 evacuees were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy. The DHS said that to date, 74,400 refugees have been placed in new communities across the country in coordination with over 290 local resettlement affiliates. Over 76,000 refugees came to the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

“With the help of our partners across government and non-profit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities, and we have completed operations at seven of the eight safe haven locations,” Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome, said.

“I am incredibly proud of the important work our service members along with their interagency partners at Task Force McCoy have done over the last five months, enabling the resettlement of more than 12,600 Afghan personnel into their new communities across the country,” Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command, said.

The Department of Defense is providing temporary housing facilities for the remaining approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

For more information about Operation Allies Welcome and Fort McCoy, you can visit the Department of Homeland Security website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.