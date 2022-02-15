News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

DHS: All Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy have been resettled

Fort McCoy is the 7th of 8 Department of Defense location housing refugees that has completed operations for Operation Allies Welcome.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that all refugees from Afghanistan that were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin are now resettled.

The DHS said in a release that Fort McCoy is the seventh of eight Department of Defense locations housing Afghan refugees that has completed operations for Operation Allies Welcome.

12,600 evacuees were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy. The DHS said that to date, 74,400 refugees have been placed in new communities across the country in coordination with over 290 local resettlement affiliates. Over 76,000 refugees came to the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

“With the help of our partners across government and non-profit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities, and we have completed operations at seven of the eight safe haven locations,” Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome, said.

“I am incredibly proud of the important work our service members along with their interagency partners at Task Force McCoy have done over the last five months, enabling the resettlement of more than 12,600 Afghan personnel into their new communities across the country,” Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command, said.

The Department of Defense is providing temporary housing facilities for the remaining approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

For more information about Operation Allies Welcome and Fort McCoy, you can visit the Department of Homeland Security website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash
Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive
2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate approves protections for unvaccinated
Multiple shots of seeing some snow is ahead in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: A roller coaster ride ahead with multiple chances for snow
Wausau Police Department trading cards
Wausau police hand out officer trading cards