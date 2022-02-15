DA not issuing charges in Suring student strip search investigation

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 2/15

The Oconto County District Attorney’s Office will not be issuing charges regarding alleged strip searches in the Suring School District.

According to a press release from the DA’s Office, the reported searches at Suring schools are not “strip searches” under Section 948.50 Wisconsin Statutes.

Yet, Madison-based civil rights lawyer Jeff Scott Olson says the district attorney has a narrow view of the law.

“I am confident that we will be able to show that these searches violated the fourth amendment. And I think we have an excellent damages case here,” Olson said.

One parent of a Suring student gave us OIson’s contact information but Olson wouldn’t say how many of the students he’s representing.

“We have sent the school district a notice of circumstances of claim today,” Olson said.

The DA reviewed a referral from the Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation into alleged student strip searches in the Suring School District.

The DA’s Office would only confirm that they received the referral and the prosecutor was reviewing it. No other information was released.

Olson says all the students involved are in high school.

According to the DA, six girls were searched for vape cartridges and four undressed to their undergarments while the superintendent “visually searched” them.

Two students who say they weren’t wearing underwear were patted down by the superintendent with their leggings on.

Helminger added, “When I first learned about it I didn’t know the severity of it. I didn’t know they had to remove clothing, I just thought they got their pockets padded down and whatnot. When I found out how bad it happened I just cried.”

Sexton also told us many of the kids involved did receive in school suspensions, and restricted bathroom use, but the search went too far.

Other parents say they weren’t notified prior to the search being conducted.

Action 2 News did reach out to the Oconto County district attorney who had no comment since the investigation has not been referred yet to their office for specific charges.

