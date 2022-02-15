AriensCo and Fox Valley Tech team up to create in-house education for the manufacturer

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Employees at AriensCo in Brillion now have the opportunity to increase their training, education, and growth within the company. The manufacturer teamed up with Fox Valley Technical College to create Ariens Academy.

In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way toward an associate’s degree in quality engineering technology -- without having to leave the office.

“It’s just an opportunity to grow and gain more experience in a field that’s really interesting to me,” says Madeline Wheeler, an AriensCo employee.

The Brillion-based manufacturer teamed up with Fox Valley Tech to create a customized quality technician program for its employees. Ariens covers the cost of the program, from every book to every minute of learning. According to Quality Manager, David Potter, “We’re trying to set ourselves apart, as Ariens Co, as the employer of choice so we can promote this program to potential candidates and say I want to develop. I might start as a welder but I want to be welder team leader or a welder supervisor. This program gives them that opportunity.”

Once a week, employees enrolled in the program, take time away from their jobs to spend three hours in the classroom, completing the curriculum - which consists of classes on audits, project management, manufacturing processes and more. The two year program, which ends with an AriensCo Quality Technician certificate, is taught by FVTC staff.

“Our instructors love coming on site, they love to see the work first hand and the employees being able to apply the information right away,” says Dawn Rall, Associate Director of Business & Industry Services at FVTC.

While the program helps to better Ariens Co employees there’s also a huge benefit when it comes to company retention.

Ariens employee, Steven Baier adds, “When a company invests in an individual and engages that individual it makes that individual want to remain with that company because of the fact that they realize the company values them, makes them feel important..”

And judging by the success and interest in the program, Ariens hopes to continue educating its employees this way while Fox Valley Tech is hoping other companies see its benefit and follow suit.

