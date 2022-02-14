News and First Alert Weather App
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty

Shelby Lynch booking photo
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing nearly $32,000 from her former employer has pleaded not guilty.

Shelby Lynch is charged with theft in a business setting.

Investigators said Lynch stole the money over the course of seven non-consecutive days last fall. Authorities said on Oct. 15 she took $2,000. On Oct. 23, she took $480. On Oct. 24 she took $2,420. On Oct. 31 she took $4,160. On Nov. 7, she took $9,000. On Nov. 13 she took $6,920 and on Nov. 14 she took $7,000.

During an interview with authorities, Lynch admitted to the scheme but believed the amount was closer to $20,000. Authorities said nearly $13,000 was recovered from her home.

Lynch said she used the money to pay bills, including an $800 cable bill.

The business manager said surveillance video showed the alleged crimes.

Lynch is free on a $35,000 signature bond. Monday, a judge also ruled there is probable cause for the case to head to trial.

