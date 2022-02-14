News and First Alert Weather App
State, region continue to see declines in COVID cases and hospitializations

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time since early November, the COVID test positivity rate fell below 10%. The 7-day average of positive tests is 9.8%. The rate is down significantly from a month ago when 27.8% of tests confirmed the virus.

Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state confirmed just 739 new cases. The 7-day average of cases is now 1,941. That is the first time since Nov. 2 the 7-day average of daily cases has been below 2,000.

The DHS received a total of 47 reports of COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The state is averaging 18 deaths per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, on Monday in the north central hospital region, 114 people were hospitalized with COVID. Of them, 25 are in the ICU. The region includes 17 hospitals. For perspective, on Jan. 14 in the north central region, 172 people were hospitalized with COVID, and 49 were in the ICU.

