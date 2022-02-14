News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH ‘Wear It Again’ closet provides students with clothing

By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Stevens Point Area Senior High students are working together to give clothes to students in need.

Grace Kelly and Sydney Trzebiatowski created a closet called “SPASH’s Wear It Again” to offer clothes to anyone in need.

The closet is part of a competition put on by the non-profit organization Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA.

“You can compete with community service projects,” said Trzebiatowski, a junior at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Their goal is to give students in need the opportunity to feel like a part of the school through SPASH apparel.

“We kind of made this with our chapter to raise awareness for students who don’t have access to the clothes,” said Trzebiatowski.

The clothes are available to any student who needs them.

“The closet is good for the students who need the clothing, if they have a hole in their shirt, they spill something or they just don’t have clean clothing throughout the day,” said Trzebiatowski.

There is a variety of clothes for students to choose from including shoes and athletic wear.

“We have like all of our seasonal, so we have hats, scarfs, and gloves,” said Trzebiatowski.

The student’s ideas gained a lot of support online.

“With our Facebook posts, a lot of the community thinks it’s a really great idea. Some of the teachers gave us some good feedback,” said Trzebiatowski.

They said some teachers even joined by donating clothes.

“Teachers will walk into the classroom with like different bags of clothing and SPASH apparel for us and it’s really cool to see they’re like excited about it too,” said Kelly a junior at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

The SPASH students said any student in need can ask a faculty or staff member to direct them to the closet.

