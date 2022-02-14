News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive

(MGN Online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several cats have died following a weekend fire in Rib Mountain.

Crews were called to a home on Parrot Lane around 6 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived flames were coming from the windows on two sides of the home. The fire was under control quickly and crews searched the home for occupants, finding none.

SAFER Battalion Chief Eric Lang said two cats were rescued and were taken to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation. A third cat was found alive, but several others died.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

SAFER was assisted by Wausau, Riverside, Mosinee, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Public Service, Rib Mountian Public Works, and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Elijah Lucio of Stratford raises his hand after winning the 152-pound weight class finals at...
Wrestlers compete at regionals for a spot at sectionals
Riders at Rock Ridge Orchard in Edgar draw cards to make-up their poker hands.
Snowmobile poker run celebrates family tradition

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash
2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation
Broken Heart Syndrome Can be Fixed
Broken Heart Syndrome Can be Fixed
Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP