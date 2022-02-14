Several cats die in Rib Mountain house fire, 3 cats survive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several cats have died following a weekend fire in Rib Mountain.

Crews were called to a home on Parrot Lane around 6 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived flames were coming from the windows on two sides of the home. The fire was under control quickly and crews searched the home for occupants, finding none.

SAFER Battalion Chief Eric Lang said two cats were rescued and were taken to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation. A third cat was found alive, but several others died.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

SAFER was assisted by Wausau, Riverside, Mosinee, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Public Service, Rib Mountian Public Works, and the Salvation Army.

