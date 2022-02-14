News and First Alert Weather App
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash

(WOWT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old man from Rome is in critical condition after an early-morning crash. It happened near the 1400 block of Akron Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the driver struck a tree.

He was transported to Aspirus Riverview Hospital and later transferred to Marshfield Medical Center Hospital.

The Town of Rome Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance Service, and Nieman’s Service Inc. assisted at the scene.

