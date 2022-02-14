Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old man from Rome is in critical condition after an early-morning crash. It happened near the 1400 block of Akron Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the driver struck a tree.

He was transported to Aspirus Riverview Hospital and later transferred to Marshfield Medical Center Hospital.

The Town of Rome Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance Service, and Nieman’s Service Inc. assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.