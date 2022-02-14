News and First Alert Weather App
Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI over Cincinnati Bengals

Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel in a venue built for champions by winning the Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first-ever a year ago.

