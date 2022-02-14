News and First Alert Weather App
Lifelong farmer, Paul Miller, inducted into Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Hall of Fame

Paul Miller
Paul Miller(Contributed photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - A farmer from Hancock has been inducted into the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Hall of Fame for his lifelong contributions to the industry.

Paul Miller is the president of Paul Miller Farms, Inc. He works with his family raising 2,800 acres of vegetables, including potatoes, sweet corn, snap beans and peas, and growing 525 acres of carrots for Bird’s Eye Foods and Del Monte.

He was formally honored at a banquet Feb. 9 in Stevens Point.

He said he grew up on his own family’s farm, started by his great-great-grandparents in the 1850′s, in Beaver Dam. There, he vividly remembers plowing a field at the age of 8. Miller graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, in 1965. He then worked for Green Giant, returning to Beaver Dam.

Two years later, he left Green Giant and become the farm manager for Badger Growers, a 1,000-acre green bean and sweet corn operation located in Hancock. In addition to raising snap beans and sweet corn, Miller grew potatoes for American Potato (which later became Basic American Foods). In 1990, he and his two children bought all the assets of Badger Growers and formed Paul Miller Farms, Inc., a 1,100-acre irrigated potato and vegetable operation.

“There have been times when being a potato and vegetable grower has been challenging,” Paul admits. “I had neighbors in the area when we started growing for American Potato, and nine of us went in together, forming sort of a coop. It was like old-time farming when they thrashed grain. When it was time for potato harvest, five of us had trucks and there were two potato harvesters, and we’d go from farm to farm, neighbor to neighbor, harvesting potatoes. That’s where it started.”

The farm has continued to grow over the years. Today, including rented land, the Millers farm 2,800 acres of potatoes and vegetables in Waushara County, all under irrigation. In addition to processing vegetable production, Gramma Miller’s Farm Market is open seasoning, selling fresh produce in season, flowers, canned goods, meats, honey, maple syrup and locally grown and produced wines. A three-acre field is dedicated to specialty crops for the farm market, such as tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, pumpkins, Brussels sprouts, eggplant, melons, gourds and Indian corn.

