Hilight Zone Podcast: D.C. Everest’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hall brothers are an interesting duo, but their story this season with D.C. Everest boys basketball is special.

Colton, the senior, tore his ACL before the season started. His brother Marcus, the junior, has filled his role, averaging 29.6 points per game

The pair talk with Noah Manderfeld about an analogy including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, pick-up basketball game, Marcus’ success and more.

