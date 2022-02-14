News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Breezy conditions arrive on Tuesday

A warm up is ahead in the forecast with a wintry mix chance.
By Mark Holley
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breezy and milder on Tuesday with considerable cloudiness. High in the upper 20s. A cold front will shift toward the region on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely peak by midday on Wednesday in the mid 30s, then drop back into the 20s later in the day. As the front slides by, rain showers, mix with or change to snow showers as the day wears on. Any accumulations are expected to be minor. More notable will be the brisk winds helping to usher in colder air.

A system moving through may bring in a wintry mix for Central and Southern Wisconsin mid-day...
A Winter system will impact Southern Wisconsin and portions of Central Wisconsin. Snow is...
The next significant winter storm to affect the Midwest is expected to stay to our south from Wednesday night through Thursday. The northern edge of snow could reach southern Wisconsin, with the better odds of impactful snowfall in northern Illinois and lower Michigan. Clouds look to be common on Thursday locally and cold. Highs in the mid 10s.

Accumulating snow possible Friday night. Minor accumulations around 1-2 inches is possible.
Mostly cloudy Friday with light snow possible later in the day and at night. Highs in the upper 10s. Light snow or snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Up and down temperatures this week. A cold start to the work week, but a warm up by Wednesday.
Next weekend is Presidents Day weekend. At this time, no big storms are on the horizon, but it will still be chilly. Clouds along with some sun on Saturday, February 19th. High in the mid 10s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday, February 20th. Highs in the low 30s.

