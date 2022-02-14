News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Eau Claire Express baseball team sold

The Toycen Baseball Club will take ownership of Eau Claire’s Northwoods League team.
(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express are being sold to a new ownership group.

Monday, the baseball team announced its sale to the Toycen Baseball Club.

The Express, which will begin play later this year for their 17th season in the Northwoods League, will retain its management and support staff, including field manager Dale Varsho, who the new ownership group involved early in the discussion to take over the team and said they want to keep him as a part of the Express for “years to come,” according to a release.

“We are extremely excited to continue the legacy that Eau Claire baseball has had on the Express over the last several years,” Craig Toycen, managing partner of the Toycen Baseball Club, said. “We are huge baseball fans in our family, and we know what a rich baseball history there is in the city of Eau Claire.”

Toycen said that the Toycen Baseball Club is “honored” to take on ownership of the Express and work in historic Carson Park.

Toycen Baseball Club is owned and managed by the Toycen family, owners of Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls. The current ownership group that is selling the team, Eau Claire Baseball, is managed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak.

Opening Day for the Express in the 22-team Northwoods League is May 30 against the La Crosse Loggers. For more information about the Eau Claire Express, including their 2022 schedule, you can visit their website.

Courtesy: Eau Claire Express
Courtesy: Eau Claire Express(WEAU)
The Eau Claire Baseball Group, (from left to right) Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak, is selling the Eau Claire Express to the Toycen Baseball Club.
Eau Claire Express 2022 Schedule
Eau Claire Express 2022 Schedule(Eau Claire Express)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Elijah Lucio of Stratford raises his hand after winning the 152-pound weight class finals at...
Wrestlers compete at regionals for a spot at sectionals
Riders at Rock Ridge Orchard in Edgar draw cards to make-up their poker hands.
Snowmobile poker run celebrates family tradition

Latest News

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash
Snowmobilers emphasizes family during poker run in Marathon County
Snowmobilers emphasizes family during poker run in Marathon County
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash