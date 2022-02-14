Eau Claire Express baseball team sold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express are being sold to a new ownership group.

Monday, the baseball team announced its sale to the Toycen Baseball Club.

The Express, which will begin play later this year for their 17th season in the Northwoods League, will retain its management and support staff, including field manager Dale Varsho, who the new ownership group involved early in the discussion to take over the team and said they want to keep him as a part of the Express for “years to come,” according to a release.

“We are extremely excited to continue the legacy that Eau Claire baseball has had on the Express over the last several years,” Craig Toycen, managing partner of the Toycen Baseball Club, said. “We are huge baseball fans in our family, and we know what a rich baseball history there is in the city of Eau Claire.”

Eau Claire Express announces ownership change. Welcome aboard Toycen Baseball Club!



Read all about our new ownership below: https://t.co/eImUqy4kUt#AllAboard x #NewEraOfExpress pic.twitter.com/fhQ2mmqh5Q — Eau Claire Express (@ecexpress) February 14, 2022

Toycen said that the Toycen Baseball Club is “honored” to take on ownership of the Express and work in historic Carson Park.

Toycen Baseball Club is owned and managed by the Toycen family, owners of Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls. The current ownership group that is selling the team, Eau Claire Baseball, is managed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak.

Opening Day for the Express in the 22-team Northwoods League is May 30 against the La Crosse Loggers. For more information about the Eau Claire Express, including their 2022 schedule, you can visit their website.

Courtesy: Eau Claire Express (WEAU)

The Eau Claire Baseball Group, (from left to right) Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak, is selling the Eau Claire Express to the Toycen Baseball Club.

Eau Claire Express 2022 Schedule (Eau Claire Express)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.