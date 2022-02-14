News and First Alert Weather App
Doctors raise awareness about ‘broken heart syndrome’

Broken heart syndrome is more commonly found in middle-aged women.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - February is heart health month, and as Monday is Valentine’s Day, cardiologists are telling people about ‘broken heart syndrome.’

Broken heart syndrome has multiple other names, like stress-induced cardiomyopathy, but really, doctors explained it as another form of heart failure. It’s seen mostly in middle-aged women. The reason is being studied. But it can also happen to anyone. Symptoms are brought on by an emotional stressor, like an argument or even a big life event, and cardiologists said the symptoms are pretty sudden.

“They mimic the symptoms you would get with a heart attack, so people can have sudden onset chest pain, or shortness of breath, or lower extremity swelling that can be pretty rapid onset. So most people would come in thinking they’re having a heart attack,” cardiologist physician at Aspirus Health, Colleen Lane said.

Broken heart syndrome is usually diagnosed with an ultrasound of the heart. The disease affects part of the heart by temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function. Although Lane said symptoms of broken heart syndrome are similar to those of a heart attack, like chest pain, this kind of broken heart can be mended.

“Most of the time, people have a really good prognosis...the change in the heart muscle is completely reversible, and we see that in days to months afterward, just with medical therapy.”

Lane said there isn’t much prevention when it comes to broken heart syndrome other than not letting stressful situations get to the best of people, and she recommended people do that with meditation.

People with broken heart syndrome may have sudden chest pain or think they’re having a heart attack, doctors recommend if anyone starts having those symptoms to seek care immediately.

