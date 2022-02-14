2 dogs die in Rudolph trailer fire, cause under investigation

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said a weekend fire that destroyed two campers and killed two dogs does not appear to be suspicious.

The was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South in the township of Carson near Rudolph.

Upon arrival, deputies observed two camper trailers and a utility trailer fully engulfed in flames. No people were injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The Rudolph Fire Department is assisting the Portage County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

