1 killed, 1 injured in Stevens Point crash

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old man has died following a crash Sunday night in Stevens Point.

The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. on County Club Drive and Kirschling Court.

Police said the driver struck a light pole and several trees. He died at the scene. A 45-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene were The Stevens Point Police Department, Stevens Point Fire Department, Town of Hull Fire Department, Portage County EMS, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP