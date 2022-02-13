Wrestlers compete at regionals for a spot at sectinoals

MARSHFIELD AND AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wrestlers competed at regionals in Marshfield and Auburndale Saturday for a chance to advance to the sectional rounds next week.

In Marshfield, the tiger’s own Camren Dennee was able to roll over SPASH’s Conner Seavers on his back, securing the pin in the 170-pound weight class.

“I felt pretty good. There are a lot of tough kids so I thought I performed pretty well. Our team all did great. Our coaches did really well. Our administration’s doing really well. So I feel like we all did pretty good today,” Denee said.

In the 182-pound weight class, Rhinelander’s Gavin Ostermann secured his regional win with a pin on Marshfield’s Cody Weix.

“It was a lot tougher than our conference meet was the other day. It was good guys. It was a lot of fun and I was glad to be back to it this year,” Ostermann said.

In the 220-pound weight class, Wausau West’s Colton Geurink clashed with Merrill’s Ryder Depies in a rematch of the Wisconsin Valley Conference final last week. Battling through a bloody nose, Guerink flipped Depis and got revenge for his loss last week with a pin.

“It’s great. I got a little bit of revenge from last week. In the finals, I lost to the Merrill guy last week and then I beat him this week so it’s nice to have a little bit of revenge,” Geurink said.

Jaren Rohde of SPASH was able to claim victory in the 285-pound weight class, winning by a 12-2 major decision over Rhinelander’s Owen Kurtz.

“It feels awesome. I wrestled out of state last year, coming off an injury. So it was awesome to come back in front of conference and regionals and win it today,” Kurtz said.

In Auburndale, the top two finishers were able to qualify for their sectionals. In the 120-pound weight class, Pittsville’s Dryden Luther used an early takedown to wrap the head of Auburndale’s Tanner Wargowski. He won by a fall in 1:10, and he is looking forward to the chance to compete at state in Madison.

“Obviously, Madison is a great atmosphere, a great place to be. I just can’t wait to someday make it and perform there,” Luther said.

In the 126-pound weight class, Athens’ Connor Lewandowski spun around Vance Kielman from Stratford and secured the pin in 3:29. Lewandowski said he was feeling, “Pretty good, honestly. This is my first year taking first at regionals so pretty excited about that.”

Both Eiljah Lucio and Gavin Drexler from Stratford won their matches handily by pins in under a minute.

Qualifiers from Marshfield include:

106: Aiden Ostermann of Rhinelander, Thai Yang of Wausau West, Tyler Modjewski of D.C. Everest, Ryan Jaeger of Wausau East

113: Taylor Dillion of D.C. Everest, Christopher (Sam) Galang of Wausau West, Jace Kelnhofer of Marshfield, Jack Bessette of Wausau East

120: Caleb Dennee of Marshfield, Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest, Ashton Bremer of Lakeland Un./Mercer, Chi Meng Xiong of Wausau West

126: Gavin Lange of Wausau West, Deakin Trotzer of D.C. Everest, Grayden Rode of Marshfield, Logan Seavers of Stevens Point

132: Keagan Cliver of Marshfield, Maddox Rye of Wausau East, Riley Seavers of Stevens Point, Tyson Skubal of Lakeland Un./Mercer

138: Hoyt Blaskowski of Marshfield, Blake Heal of D.C. Everest, Callum Wheeler of Merrill, Charlie Heikkinen of Stevens Point

145: Brett Franklin of Marshfield, Kale Roth of Stevens Point, Gabriel Ramos of Wausau West, Cameron Saari of D.C. Everest

152: Garrett Willuweit of Marshfield, T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point, Zane Grams of Lakeland Un./Mercer, Terrance Banks of D.C. Everest

160: Ryan Dolezal of Marshfield, Connor Calmes of Wausau West, Cole Lehman of Rhinelander, Daytona Pagel of D.C. Everest

170: Camren Dennee of Marshfield, Conner Seavers of Stevens Point, Reed Napiwocki of Wausau West, Jerry Goselin of Lakeland Un./Mercer

182: Gavin Ostermann of Rhinelander, Cody Weix of Marshfield, Nathan LaRue of Wausau West, Christian Emerson of Wausau East

195: Joseph Berens of Wausau West, Wyatt Bathke of Merrill, Joseph Fugle of Rhinelander, Leonard Chosa of Lakeland Un./Mercer

220: Colton Geurink of Wausau West, Ryder Depies of Merrill, Mitchell Danielski of D.C. Everest, James Clements of Marshfield

285: Jaren Rohde of Stevens Point, Owen Kurtz of Rhinelander, Adrian Kruger of Marshfield, Athan Somers of Wausau West

Qualifiers from Auburndale include:

106: Trenton Cournoyer of Stratford, Derek Godard of Auburndale

113: Colton Weiler of Auburndale, Dylan Dodson of Marathon

120: Dryden Luther of Pittsville, Tanner Wargowsky of Auburndale

126: Connor Lewandowski of Athens, Austin Schreiber of Edgar

132: Brooks Kraus of Athens, Noah Altmann of Auburndale

138: Gavin Drexler of Stratford, Easton Dammann of Pittsville

145: Dillon Kirsch of Stratford, Jesse Jisko of Edgar

152: Elijah Lucio of Stratford, Nick Van Rixel of Marathon

160: Gavin Kirsch of Stratford, Héctor Pintor of Marathon

170: Gavin Kirsch of Stratford, Héctor Pintor of Marathon

182: Jackson Ormond of Stratford, Sloan Welch of Auburndale

195: Brice Thiel of Auburndale, Raife Smart of Stratford

220: Cole Marten of Stratford, Harrison Graveen of Edgar

285: Cole Marten of Stratford, Harrison Graveen of Edgar

