Snowmobile poker run celebrates family tradition

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) -The Rozellville Wilderness Riders hosted their annual snowmobile poker run Saturday throughout Marathon County. The club itself dates back to the 1970s, but the poker run began in the early 1980s.

“It kind of started as a fundraiser, but it turned into a family-friendly event,” said Mic Benz, a member of the Riders. “It’s an opportunity to really ride all day long.”

The riders make stops at local establishments throughout western Marathon County. At each stop, they draw playing cards to create a poker hand. At stops and at the end of the ride, they can win prizes.

“It’s a smaller community so we’re all pretty close,” said Benz. “We like to support our economy during these times and help where we can.”

The poker run is designed also to help get younger riders to experience the tradition of snowmobiling.

“We all have kids that go with us and everybody’s got their own riding style so you bring kids along and get them involved so in the future they can keep up our traditions and keep everything going like we are now,” said Benz.

Stops along the run included Edgar, Colby, Stratford, Mosinee and Medford.

