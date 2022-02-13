News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Bucks G Pat Connaughton to have surgery on broken hand, expected to return by season’s end

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to have surgery on Monday to repair a fractured right hand, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Wojnarowski notes that there is no timeline for his return, but Connaughton is expected to return by the end of the regular season.

Connaughton injured his fourth metacarpal on his right hand in the third quarter Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in a pursuit of guard Goran Dragic, who’s expected to be bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.

