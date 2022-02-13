REPORT: Bucks G Pat Connaughton to have surgery on broken hand, expected to return by season’s end

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to have surgery on Monday to repair a fractured right hand, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Wojnarowski notes that there is no timeline for his return, but Connaughton is expected to return by the end of the regular season.

Connaughton injured his fourth metacarpal on his right hand in the third quarter Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Here is the play that Budenholzer said caused Connaughton's injury (both normal speed and 1/4 speed): pic.twitter.com/mNm1D9C9EF — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 11, 2022

Wojnarowski is also reporting that the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in a pursuit of guard Goran Dragic, who’s expected to be bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.

