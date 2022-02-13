News and First Alert Weather App
‘Humans of Stevens Point’ podcast highlights city

UWSP student creates podcast and Facebook page to talk about Stevens Point
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A UW-Stevens Point student created a podcast called “Humans of Stevens Point” highlighting the positive aspects of the city.

Sarah Ashley moved from the Cincinnati area to Stevens Point almost six years ago.

“I got the idea from a couple of different Facebook groups I had been following about the area,” said Sarah Ashley, creator of the Humans of Stevens Point podcast.

Ashley said she got the idea after noticing negative Facebook comments about the city.

“There tended to be a lot of negativity on them towards the community, whether it be taking about road reconstruction projects, or roundabout or bike lanes,” said Ashley.

As Ashley spent more time in Stevens Point, she said the city began to grow on her. She wanted to bring some positivity to the city.

“I decided to launch a podcast that highlights what makes the area a great place to live, work play, create and so much more,” said Ashley.

The podcast also highlights residents in the community.

“To highlight the humans who live here, their stories, how they landed here, why they stayed,” said Ashley.

So far, Ashley has interviewed the Mayor of Stevens Point, Mike Wiza, and other business owners.

