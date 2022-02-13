Gawlitta’s Double-Double Propels Pointers to Upset of Blugolds

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Freshman Gabby Gawlitta (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) recorded her second double-double of the season as the UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (11-9, 4-7) upset No. 18 UW-Eau Claire (17-7, 8-5) by a 69-55 final.

Gawlitta racked up a career-high 17 points and tied her season-high with 14 rebounds. Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) also scored 17 points for UWSP. Senior Taylor Greenheck (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) added 16 to complete the trio of double-figure scorers.

Pfeifer got the Pointers on the board four minutes in as UWSP led 2-1. Gawlitta and Pfeifer combined for 16 points in the opening frame as the Pointers went ahead 20-13 after one.

Greenheck buried a three midway through the second quarter as UWSP forged ahead 29-22. Gawlitta made a fastbreak layup at the buzzer as the Pointers held a 35-28 advantage at the half. Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) nailed a three in the middle of the third quarter as UWSP’s lead hit eight at 44-36. Gawlitta made a pair of free throws and UWEC closed to within 46-44 heading to the fourth.

Gawlitta and Pfeifer combined for the Pointers first eight points of the fourth quarter. Greenheck sparked a 7-0 run that put UWSP ahead for good. Greenheck then went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe to ice the game.

UWSP will travel to UW-River Falls on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to close out the regular season. Tip-Off is set for 7:00 p.m.

