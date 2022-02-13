News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cold start to week, some flakes after the big game

The next weather maker will bring snow showers to the region Sunday night into early Monday.
Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds today, still cold.
Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds today, still cold.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s game day! The big game takes place on this second Sunday of February and the weather around North Central Wisconsin is typical for this time of the year, cold! Sunshine will mix with clouds as Sunday rolls along. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.

Some flakes will fly Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Some flakes will fly Sunday night into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Snowfall Sunday night into early Monday of a coating to less than 1".
Snowfall Sunday night into early Monday of a coating to less than 1".(WSAW)

Sunday night features plenty of clouds and as the final whistle ends the big football game later this evening, snow showers could be affecting parts of the region. Accumulations overnight into early Monday morning of a coating to less than an inch is anticipated. Slippery and snow-covered roads are possible into early Monday. Lows by daybreak in the single digits to near zero.

Morning clouds give way to some sun on Monday afternoon, cold.
Morning clouds give way to some sun on Monday afternoon, cold.(WSAW)

Valentine’s Day starts off with clouds, yielding to some sunshine by the afternoon. Continued cold with highs in the mid 10s.

Breezy and milder on Tuesday with considerable cloudiness. High in the upper 20s. A cold front will shift toward the region on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely peak by midday on Wednesday in the mid 30s, then drop back into the 20s later in the day. As the front slides by, rain showers, mix with or change to snow showers as the day wears on. Any accumulations are expected to be minor. More notable will be the brisk winds helping to usher in colder air.

Rain and snow showers are expected mid-week with the next cold front.
Rain and snow showers are expected mid-week with the next cold front.(WSAW)
Snow showers will wind down by Wednesday night.
Snow showers will wind down by Wednesday night.(WSAW)

The next significant winter storm to affect the Midwest is expected to stay to our south from Wednesday night through Thursday. The northern edge of snow could reach southern Wisconsin, with the better odds of impactful snowfall in northern Illinois and lower Michigan. Clouds look to be common on Thursday locally and cold. Highs in the mid 10s.

The next big storm to affect the Midwest is forecast to stay to our south.
The next big storm to affect the Midwest is forecast to stay to our south.(WSAW)
The next winter storm in the Midwest will track too far to the south to impact the region.
The next winter storm in the Midwest will track too far to the south to impact the region.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 10s. Light snow or snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Next weekend is Presidents Day weekend. At this time, no big storms are on the horizon, but it will still be chilly. Clouds along with some sun on Saturday, February 19th. High in the mid 10s. Partly sunny on Sunday, February 20th. Highs in the low 20s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD cites drivers from road rage incident
Oshkosh Corporation's winning U.S. Postal Service truck design
Senators exchange words over Oshkosh Corp. contract with USPS
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

Latest News

Temps will slide below zero tonight into Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Staying cold, flakes fly Sunday night
A frigid start on Sunday with a good amount of sun in the morning, more clouds later in the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Cold tonight with clouds to some clearing. Mostly sunny Sunday. Snow showers Sunday night into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
The First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning for the bitterly cold weather.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold temperatures this weekend