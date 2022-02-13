First Alert Weather: Cold start to week, some flakes after the big game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s game day! The big game takes place on this second Sunday of February and the weather around North Central Wisconsin is typical for this time of the year, cold! Sunshine will mix with clouds as Sunday rolls along. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.

Some flakes will fly Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snowfall Sunday night into early Monday of a coating to less than 1". (WSAW)

Sunday night features plenty of clouds and as the final whistle ends the big football game later this evening, snow showers could be affecting parts of the region. Accumulations overnight into early Monday morning of a coating to less than an inch is anticipated. Slippery and snow-covered roads are possible into early Monday. Lows by daybreak in the single digits to near zero.

Morning clouds give way to some sun on Monday afternoon, cold. (WSAW)

Valentine’s Day starts off with clouds, yielding to some sunshine by the afternoon. Continued cold with highs in the mid 10s.

Breezy and milder on Tuesday with considerable cloudiness. High in the upper 20s. A cold front will shift toward the region on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely peak by midday on Wednesday in the mid 30s, then drop back into the 20s later in the day. As the front slides by, rain showers, mix with or change to snow showers as the day wears on. Any accumulations are expected to be minor. More notable will be the brisk winds helping to usher in colder air.

Rain and snow showers are expected mid-week with the next cold front. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down by Wednesday night. (WSAW)

The next significant winter storm to affect the Midwest is expected to stay to our south from Wednesday night through Thursday. The northern edge of snow could reach southern Wisconsin, with the better odds of impactful snowfall in northern Illinois and lower Michigan. Clouds look to be common on Thursday locally and cold. Highs in the mid 10s.

The next big storm to affect the Midwest is forecast to stay to our south. (WSAW)

The next winter storm in the Midwest will track too far to the south to impact the region. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 10s. Light snow or snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Next weekend is Presidents Day weekend. At this time, no big storms are on the horizon, but it will still be chilly. Clouds along with some sun on Saturday, February 19th. High in the mid 10s. Partly sunny on Sunday, February 20th. Highs in the low 20s.

