Chili cookoff helps benefit Wausau Fire Department

Bull Falls Harley-Davidson hosted their “Kickstart Your Heart Chili Cookoff” Saturday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Harley-Davidson of Wausau hosted their “Kickstart Your Heart Chili Cookoff” Saturday to help raise money for the Wausau Fire Department’s Community Assistance Foundation. Director of Marketing for Bull Falls Harley-Davidson Pookie Rosa felt it was important to help out the fire department.

“That foundation is able to help people right at the scene if they are not able to go back into their home,” said Rosa. “They’re able to get hotel rooms, clothing, food, whatever it is right at the scene so we think it’s a really big deal to contribute to that.”

Attendees pay $5 for “taste tickets” that they use to sample chili. They then vote for their favorite using a token.

”Normally speaking, we do our big events in the summer, but now we have a nice winter event,” said Rosa. “Chili takes kind of the edge off the cold.”

Competitors all are volunteering the chili on their own time.

”They’re pretty competitive back here so I can’t wait to see what happens,” said Rosa.

In addition to the chili, raffles were held as well for various prizes and baskets. Bull Falls Brewery also served beer throughout the event.

“It’s the greatest thing,” said Rosa. “It’s just the perfect winter event.”

