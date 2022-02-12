News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Public Works Director responds to claims he mislead Mayor on PFAS

Public Works Director Eric Lindman denied any wrongdoing against claims he mislead the Mayor on PFAS contamination.(Tony Langfellow WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Public Works and Utilities Director Eric Lindman continued to deny any wrongdoing Friday afternoon amid claims he mislead Mayor Katie Rosenberg and others about PFAS levels in municipal water wells.

Lindman released a statement Friday. In it, he called the accusations against him “ridiculous.”

“The accusation that I have been hiding or not communicating information is completely false,” Lindman said.

Lindman claimed previous PFAS test results in 2015 and 2019 were presented to the Wausau Water Works Commission September 22, 2020. He claims inconsistent and unclear guidance from both the EPA and the Wisconsin DNR have created fear surrounding PFAS contamination.

Currently, the EPA recommends under 70 parts-per-trillion of PFAS contamination in drinking water. The DNR has proposed setting a standard of 20 parts-per-trillion. Both are only proposals, not legally binding regulations municipalities must follow.

PFAS, as known as “forever chemicals,” are considered an emerging contaminant. They are found in thousands of different sources, from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam.

Studies of the effect of PFAS in humans remain inconclusive. Animal testing revealed numerous health issues, including reproductive and developmental problems, according to the CDC.

Lindman pledged his department will continue to work on PFAS and improve the city’s drinking water.

“We will continue to follow regulations as they evolve, maintain compliance and in this case are well in front of PFAS regulations,” Lindman said.

7 Investigates spoke with Lindman over the phone Thursday. Click here to listen to that exchange.

