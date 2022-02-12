United Way 2-1-1 line can help answer questions about PFAS, other resources

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Feb. 11 marks “2-1-1 Day,” recognizing and celebrating the United Way’s resource line that helps people with community questions of all sorts. The 2-1-1 line is a national service, but each call gets sent out locally by callers dialing their zip code.

Sara Hall is the Line Operations Coordinator for the United Way of Marathon County. She says it’s still a fairly unknown service.

“Sometimes when people call us for the first time, they tell us they wished they would’ve known earlier,” said Hall. “They don’t realize what a great resource 2-1-1 is. We want to really spread the word and let people know that we’re there to help.”

Amy Fluno shares a similar sentiment. She’s the 2-1-1 Program Director for the United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties.

“We’re here all the time,” said Fluno. “No question is stupid. We’ll try to figure out what we can for you We try our hardest to get our word out there and help as much as we can.”

In 2021, both United Way locations saw significant calls related to COVID-19, whether it be vaccine or testing information. The reality is, 2-1-1 looks to answer just about any question.

”If it’s something that we don’t have, we’re going to do the best we can to connect them with the people who do have the information for them,” said Hall.

This week, the United Way of Marathon County has been receiving calls related to the recent discovery of PFAS in Wausau’s water. Hall says they’re doing what they can to help answer people’s questions.

“We are starting to see calls from city of Wausau residents,” said Hall. ”We do hear from some people who are looking for alternative sources of drinking water. We also are hearing from people who just have general questions of what PFAS is and how they might be affected, how worried they should be, so we’re helping get the message out from the city.”

Calls have been steady so far, but manageable. If call volume increases, the United Way of Marathon County has the capability to call upon other areas for help, including Wood and Adams Counties.

“Marathon County’s kept us all in the loop of what’s going on, so we all have access to that information so we would be able to help them take overflow calls or anything like that,” said Fluno. “We haven’t had it yet, but if that happens, we’re able to help.”

Whether people have calls related to PFAS, COVID-19 or otherwise, the 2-1-1 line is a helpful resource that can point people in the right direction.

“You’re going to get a live person on the phone,” said Hall. “Our job is to be non-judgemental and get you the information you need as quickly and as compassionately as possible.”

A texting option is also available at 898-211 from Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There’s also a live chat function that can be found here.

