Phillips star Jada Eggebrecht surpasses 2,000 career points in win over Newman, other HS highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Entering Friday, Phillips star senior Jada Eggebrecht needed just 21 points to become the 29th girls player in state history to reach 2,000 for her career.

After scoring 20 in the first half of the Loggers game against Newman, her first bucket of the second half put her over the hump, and into truly rarified air.

“It’s crazy, unbelievable for me, and it’s definitely a weight off my shoulders knowing that I’ve done that,” said Eggebrecht postgame. “And I can just focus on more the team thing and playoffs later in the year.”

Making the moment even more meaningful? The milestone basket came off a full-court assist from her younger sister, Kacy.

“I’ll never forget it, it was a pass from my sister, so it was super special to me.”

In other girls high school action, Wausau West took care of SPASH 68-38 to clinch at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown.

Wisconsin Rapids kept pace with the Warriors, as they scored a road win at Wausau East, 66-54. The Red Raiders will host the Warriors next Thursday, and with a win, can also call themselves WVC champs.

In the Cloverbelt East, Neillsville improved to 15-0 in conference play with a dominant 80-6 win over Granton.

