News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Phillips star Jada Eggebrecht surpasses 2,000 career points in win over Newman, other HS highlights

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Entering Friday, Phillips star senior Jada Eggebrecht needed just 21 points to become the 29th girls player in state history to reach 2,000 for her career.

After scoring 20 in the first half of the Loggers game against Newman, her first bucket of the second half put her over the hump, and into truly rarified air.

“It’s crazy, unbelievable for me, and it’s definitely a weight off my shoulders knowing that I’ve done that,” said Eggebrecht postgame. “And I can just focus on more the team thing and playoffs later in the year.”

Making the moment even more meaningful? The milestone basket came off a full-court assist from her younger sister, Kacy.

“I’ll never forget it, it was a pass from my sister, so it was super special to me.”

In other girls high school action, Wausau West took care of SPASH 68-38 to clinch at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown.

Wisconsin Rapids kept pace with the Warriors, as they scored a road win at Wausau East, 66-54. The Red Raiders will host the Warriors next Thursday, and with a win, can also call themselves WVC champs.

In the Cloverbelt East, Neillsville improved to 15-0 in conference play with a dominant 80-6 win over Granton.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD cites drivers from road rage incident
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
The First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning for the bitterly cold weather.
First Alert Weather Day: Tumbling temperatures & bitter cold wind chills
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Baby suffers life-threatening injuries in Langlade County crash
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination

Latest News

High School Sports 2/10/2022
Wisconsin Rapids hands Mosinee girls first loss, Assumption scores road win at Abbotsford
Colby football head coach Jim Hagen and his granddaughter after receiving the 2021 NewsChannel...
Mosinee’s Martens, Colby’s Hagen named NewsChannel 7 Co-Football Coaches of the Year
D.C. Everest's Kiara Hammond hit her 1,000th point on Feb. 4 against SPASH.
A career-high and a new milestone for D.C. Everest’s Kiara Hammond
Podcast Logo
Defense Wins Championships: Neillsville Girls Basketball