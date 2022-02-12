First Alert Weather: Staying cold, flakes fly Sunday night
Sub-zero lows Sunday morning with wind chills in the -10s to -20s. Snow showers on tap Sunday night into early Monday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day weekend in North Central Wisconsin has been cold so far and will stay that way right into Monday. Clouds this evening will give way to some clearing after midnight. Temps fall back into the single digits to teens below zero. Wind chills overnight into Sunday morning as low as -20°.
Mostly sunny on Sunday and staying cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s. The next risk of snow showers will head in our direction Sunday night and last into early Monday morning. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible. Roads for the early morning commute will be slippery and snow-covered. Valentine’s Day maintains the chilly conditions with clouds during the morning, yielding to some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 10s.
Breezy and relatively milder on Tuesday. Clouds mixed with some sunshine, highs in the upper 20s.
The next cold front moves across the area on Wednesday. Rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday as temperatures may top out in the low to mid 30s by early afternoon then start to drop back through the 20s for the late afternoon hours. That front will be sliding into southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, while low pressure developing in Texas starts to move northeast toward the Central Great Lakes. The latest model guidance shows this storm system tracking too far to the south of the region to provide much more than a chance of snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Thursday. Otherwise, there will be clouds with some breaks of sunshine possible in the Northwoods. Colder on Thursday with highs in the upper 10s.
Snow showers are again possible on Friday with highs in the mid 10s. Next Saturday, February 20th features a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the low 20s.
