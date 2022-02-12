First Alert Weather: Staying cold, flakes fly Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day weekend in North Central Wisconsin has been cold so far and will stay that way right into Monday. Clouds this evening will give way to some clearing after midnight. Temps fall back into the single digits to teens below zero. Wind chills overnight into Sunday morning as low as -20°.

Mostly sunny and continued cold on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers could produce a coating to 1" into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers moving into the area mid to late evening on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers or light snow will affect the area Sunday night. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers will affect the area later Sunday night into early Monday. (WSAW)

Mostly sunny on Sunday and staying cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s. The next risk of snow showers will head in our direction Sunday night and last into early Monday morning. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible. Roads for the early morning commute will be slippery and snow-covered. Valentine’s Day maintains the chilly conditions with clouds during the morning, yielding to some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 10s.

Breezy and relatively milder on Tuesday. Clouds mixed with some sunshine, highs in the upper 20s.

The next cold front moves across the area on Wednesday. Rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday as temperatures may top out in the low to mid 30s by early afternoon then start to drop back through the 20s for the late afternoon hours. That front will be sliding into southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, while low pressure developing in Texas starts to move northeast toward the Central Great Lakes. The latest model guidance shows this storm system tracking too far to the south of the region to provide much more than a chance of snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Thursday. Otherwise, there will be clouds with some breaks of sunshine possible in the Northwoods. Colder on Thursday with highs in the upper 10s.

Rain or snow showers are possible on Wednesday. (WSAW)

A cold front will move across the area on Wednesday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

The cold front on Wednesday will move out of the area by Wednesday night. (WSAW)

The next winter storm in the Midwest will likely miss the region. (WSAW)

Snow showers are again possible on Friday with highs in the mid 10s. Next Saturday, February 20th features a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the low 20s.

