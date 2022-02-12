Beloit PFAS test results come back low

News and First Alert Weather App
Their water utility services tested eight wells containing little-to-no PFAS chemicals
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - PFAS test results came back with levels that are not concerning for people drinking water from Beloit municipal wells, officials reported Friday.

PFAS or Perfluoroalkyl Substances are ‘forever chemicals’ and have been linked to health issues such as cancer, high cholesterol and birth defects. The chemicals can be found in numerous products, but notably in certain firefighting foams used at airports. The foam’s residue seeps into the ground and then wells.

City of Beloit Director of Water Resources Bill Frisbee said they spent $5,000 to test their wells for 33 known PFAS compounds.

“We just felt it was a good decision to have the best knowledge we could for our customers,” Frisbee said. “Everything came back really good all of the numbers are well below the recommended enforcement standards.”

Retired physician and Wisconsin Environmental Health Network Co-President Dr. Beth Neary said the testing price can prevent municipalities from testing their wells.

“There’s no benefit in not knowing,” Dr. Neary said. “That’s like sticking your head in the sand.”

She thinks other municipalities should follow in Beloit’s footsteps.

“We need water to live and it’s so important for everybody,” she said. “The data is there. We know it’s harmful to health and now we have to figure out how to prevent people from being exposed to it.”

Dr. Neary and Frisbee said Gov. Tony Evers’ latest $600,000 statewide testing announcement is a good start, but not enough money.

“$600,000 would never be enough to test communities across the state but it’s a start and we have to start somewhere,” Dr. Neary said.

“It’s a good start but I don’t think it’s enough to try to do all of the testing that’s going to be needed to be done statewide,” Frisbee said. “We would use any kind of outside funding available to us to help do more testing.”

Frisbee predicted that PFAS contamination testing will become mandatory in the next two years.

“When we look at public health we’re either going to pay today or pay tomorrow,” Dr. Neary said. “We know that PFAS is linked to health issues.”

According to a press release from the City of Beloit, the lowest PFAS level that came back was zero parts per trillion and the highest was 5.13 parts per trillion.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources listed on their website that any well testing at or above 20 ppt should be of concern.

