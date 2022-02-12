Aspirus Health System sees declining COVID-19 numbers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is continuing to see declining COVID-19 numbers.

More available hospital bed space is allowing Aspirus Health to resume procedures that were postponed because of the pandemic.

“So we’re really happy to report we’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of patients that are admitted for COVID,” said Jeff Wicklander, president of Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Wickerlander said they noticed the change in COVID-19 cases in January.

“The beginning of the new year started to see Omicron come in as the primary variant, and with that, we saw a significant decrease in hospitalization,” said Wicklander.

Wickerlander said the hospital peaked out at 50 beds during the COVID-19 surge. Those beds were dedicated to ICU and non-ICU COVID-19 patients.

“And as the numbers have decreased, we’re seeing more and more beds becoming available,” said Wicklander.

More beds mean bringing back more surgeries that were delayed.

“What that allows us to do is bring back services that we had to postpone during the surge,” said Wicklander.

Wicklander said the hospital is able to bring back elective surgeries, beginning with urgent cases.

“We’re starting to bring those back again based on really the severity and our goal is obviously to reduce our restrictions over the next 1 to 2 weeks,” said Wicklander.

Nurses are also feeling a sigh of relief from the decline in cases.

“For myself and the rest of the nursing staff here, it’s a very big sigh of relief to see those numbers come down,” said Adam Kirmse, supervisor of the medical pediatric floor and CMU unit.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.