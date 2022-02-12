News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Aspirus Health System sees declining COVID-19 numbers

As numbers decrease, more hospital beds are becoming available
Aspirus Continues to See Declining COVID-19 Numbers
Aspirus Continues to See Declining COVID-19 Numbers(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health is continuing to see declining COVID-19 numbers.

More available hospital bed space is allowing Aspirus Health to resume procedures that were postponed because of the pandemic.

“So we’re really happy to report we’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of patients that are admitted for COVID,” said Jeff Wicklander, president of Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Wickerlander said they noticed the change in COVID-19 cases in January.

“The beginning of the new year started to see Omicron come in as the primary variant, and with that, we saw a significant decrease in hospitalization,” said Wicklander.

Wickerlander said the hospital peaked out at 50 beds during the COVID-19 surge. Those beds were dedicated to ICU and non-ICU COVID-19 patients.

“And as the numbers have decreased, we’re seeing more and more beds becoming available,” said Wicklander.

More beds mean bringing back more surgeries that were delayed.

“What that allows us to do is bring back services that we had to postpone during the surge,” said Wicklander.

Wicklander said the hospital is able to bring back elective surgeries, beginning with urgent cases.

“We’re starting to bring those back again based on really the severity and our goal is obviously to reduce our restrictions over the next 1 to 2 weeks,” said Wicklander.

Nurses are also feeling a sigh of relief from the decline in cases.

“For myself and the rest of the nursing staff here, it’s a very big sigh of relief to see those numbers come down,” said Adam Kirmse, supervisor of the medical pediatric floor and CMU unit.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD cites drivers from road rage incident
The First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning for the bitterly cold weather.
First Alert Weather Day: Tumbling temperatures & bitter cold wind chills
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Baby suffers life-threatening injuries in Langlade County crash

Latest News

Rhinelander shut down two of their wells in 2019 due to PFAS. Wausau and Rib Mountain are...
Rhinelander shares their experience with PFAS contamination
City of Rhinelander has been working on solutions for PFAS in water for 3 years
City of Rhinelander has been working on solutions for PFAS in water for 3 years
Public Works Director Eric Lindman denied any wrongdoing against claims he mislead the Mayor on...
Wausau Public Works Director responds to claims he mislead Mayor on PFAS
Aspirus opening more beds to non-COVID patients as case counts drop
Aspirus opening more beds to non-COVID patients as case counts drop