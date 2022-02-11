Wisconsin Rapids hands Mosinee girls first loss, Assumption scores road win at Abbotsford

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A terrific non-conference girls basketball matchup in Mosinee did not disappoint, as Wisconsin Rapids goes on the road and defeats Mosinee 60-57, handing them their first loss of the season.

In Abbotsford, the #5 ranked Assumption Royals back up their ranking, as they beat the Falcons 60-28.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.