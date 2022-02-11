What’s the best way to filter out PFAS?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical,’ but there are ways to limit it. Exposure to PFAS for too long, with too high of levels, can lead to higher cholesterol levels, cancer and infertility in women.

“Studies have shown that when people take action to reduce their exposure to levels in their bodies go down,” said Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist at the Department of Health Services.

UW-Stevens Point Groundwater Outreach Specialist Kevin Masarik said there are multiple filters you can get to help. Some filters are more effective than others.

Filters are in a refrigerator, kitchen faucet filters and pitcher filters are activated carbon filters. Activated carbon filters remove 73% of PFAS contaminants on average, but can vary.

“Reverse osmosis is more effective for a wide range of different compounds,” said Masarik.

Reverse Osmosis filters reduce PFAS levels by 94% in water.

“Because of the small size of pours in within that membrane that allows water through it keeps a lot of the contaminants out,” said Masarik.

They are more effective, but also more costly. Aquatech in Wausau recommends getting a water softener and a reverse osmosis system for the best results.

