News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

What’s the best way to filter out PFAS?

Multiple filters are available, but some are more effective than others
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - PFAS is considered a ‘forever chemical,’ but there are ways to limit it. Exposure to PFAS for too long, with too high of levels, can lead to higher cholesterol levels, cancer and infertility in women.

“Studies have shown that when people take action to reduce their exposure to levels in their bodies go down,” said Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist at the Department of Health Services.

UW-Stevens Point Groundwater Outreach Specialist Kevin Masarik said there are multiple filters you can get to help. Some filters are more effective than others.

Filters are in a refrigerator, kitchen faucet filters and pitcher filters are activated carbon filters. Activated carbon filters remove 73% of PFAS contaminants on average, but can vary.

“Reverse osmosis is more effective for a wide range of different compounds,” said Masarik.

Reverse Osmosis filters reduce PFAS levels by 94% in water.

“Because of the small size of pours in within that membrane that allows water through it keeps a lot of the contaminants out,” said Masarik.

They are more effective, but also more costly. Aquatech in Wausau recommends getting a water softener and a reverse osmosis system for the best results.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
A First Alert Weather Day runs from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow, bitter cold, and low wind chills
Dole salad recall
Death of Wisconsin resident linked to recalled packaged salads
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

City of Wausau plows expect to keep up with snow, clear roads quickly
City of Wausau plows expect to keep up with snow, clear roads quickly
Options residents have for limiting exposure to PFAS chemicals in Wausau's water
Options residents have for limiting exposure to PFAS chemicals in Wausau's water
Possible misinformation in communications between city leaders, citizens over PFAS
Possible misinformation in communications between city leaders, citizens over PFAS
Bottled water given to families who qualify to receive food from The Neighbor's Place
Bottled water given to families who qualify to receive food from The Neighbor's Place