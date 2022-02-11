Wausau public works director explains response to citizen email causing PFAS misinformation concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Communication this summer between a Wausau resident and city leaders related to testing for PFAS in the city’s drinking water is coming into question following the city’s announcement that all of its municipal wells have been found with levels of the chemical beyond state recommendations.

A citizen action group that encourages and facilitates people to reach out to their municipality and ask them to test for PFAS alerted 7 Investigates to an email a resident had sent to the city in June 2021. At the time, the response did not raise any concern, however, given the information the city released Wednesday the response raised questions about misinformation.

The effort, #PFASFREE allows people to send an email to relevant parties in their local government to ask that the municipality test for PFAS. It can be edited, but this is the general form:

Dear [municipal representatives],

My name is ____ and I live at ____ in ____. My drinking water comes from [Wausau Waterworks]. I’m writing today to ask that you ensure that [Wausau Waterworks] tests all of our drinking water sources for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS. This family of thousands of highly toxic, manmade chemicals has been found in the drinking water of a growing number of communities across the country, including right here in Wisconsin.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to an increased risk of a number of serious health conditions, and we need to make sure our community is safe. The only way to do that is through testing. Drinking contaminated water can easily be avoided, but that is only possible if people are aware that there is a problem.

I understand that PFAS testing is not currently required by the state or federal government, but there is nothing that prevents any municipality from voluntarily testing. A municipal well or surface water intake can be sampled for about $600. That’s a small price to pay to ensure that our community isn’t drinking contaminated water.

I urge you to take action to address this potential threat to our community by working with other local officials to initiate immediate testing of our municipal drinking water. To learn more about PFAS and water utility testing, including information about certified labs and costs, go to pfasfree.org. Thank you for your attention to this important issue.

Sincerely,

[Name]

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Eric Lindman, the director of public works and utilities were on the email. Lindman responded:

Wausau Water Works has been and will continue to be proactive on the PFAS/PFOA discussions and upcoming health risk analysis by USEPA and WDNR requirements. We have tested our source water for these compounds in the past and the latest round of sampling was in 2019. USEPA has a limit of 70 parts per trillion and WDNR is considering a 20 parts per trillion limit. We are well below either of these. We will continue to monitor these discussions and keep the Wausau Water Works Commission informed of any new information. Thank you for reaching out.

The 2019 results the city published, however, showed that all but one of the wells was above the Department of Natural Resource’s recommended limit. Lindman spoke over the phone with 7 Investigates about this discrepancy.

“Yeah, I think what I was referring to was the individual components or compounds on that email, you know, versus what’s-- versus combining or totaling different compounds,” Lindman said.

7 Investigates noted that in the more recent samples, if the PFOS and PFOA compounds were looked at separately, then only three wells would be considered at or above the DNR’s recommended limit.

He said that was right and paused. He said the tests that were done in 2019 were not the best data, he said he did not have the particular term for it.

“If you look at the samples that were done in 2022, they have-- there’s a test of the actual water and then there’s a test of the FB, which is the field blank and that’s something that the lab uses to certify those, you know, the quantities in the water. And the well water that we had this year is higher than what we had in ‘19.”

He continued that he does not remember if there was a conversation that he had with the individual at the time, but said based on looking at the email and based on those 2019 results, that he probably looked at each compound individually and said they were below the recommended limit.

7 Investigates then noted that both the Department of Health Services and DNR’s websites recommendation states that test results of those compounds should be combined when considering the limit.

He affirmed that statement and added, “but again, there’s no standard and we don’t know what those totals are going to be (referring to what the standard totals will ultimately be once formally approved). I mean, right now the DNR is also proposing to add in, I think, another four compounds in the next cycle a year down the road.”

He added that the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory is specific to only PFOA and PFOS. 7 Investigates noted that the EPA also recommends combining the total levels for that when considering the recommended limit. He affirmed that as well, noting that the EPA has a published health advisory where the DNR does not.

“I know I asked this yesterday, but I guess I’ll just ask again in a different form,” 7 Investigates’ Emily Davies began, “I recognize that at the beginning, you know, we don’t-- we’re learning about it, but once we learned that this has a compounding affect to be able to have-- it builds up in the body, it builds up in the water system over time, you know, while it may not have reached the level of the EPA at the time, and again, I know it was a voluntary test. I know the DNR didn’t have their recommendations out at the time, but even a few months later, I mean why-- what kind of conversation was there once the DNR came- had come out and, you know, why wasn’t-- why weren’t people notified to maybe reduce their consumption of that type of water earlier? I mean, that’s two years of prevention that we could have had.”

“Right, I can’t answer that because when-- we were not approached at all from the DNR. And I-- they would have to answer to any municipality specifically after their recommendation came out. And, you know, about asking us for any information about testing, about anything like that,” he responded.

7 Investigates pressed, asking whether the November notice about the recommended limit came to him or his department and that he or his department monitors for those types of notices about emerging contaminants. He was not sure how that notice came in in 2019, but he said he was sure it would have.

“This is the challenging thing, like so, if we take direction from the state because they regulate the drinking water, you know, and so, if they feel that there is an issue with the water, or they’re gathering information or whatever, then they always approach us as far as what that is, just like they did this December. You know? And so, I don’t know what was different in December that they asked us to test, versus what the difference was in ‘19 or ‘20, but they didn’t.”

7 Investigates pointed out that with a new contaminate of concern, the DNR has a lot of municipalities to reach out to and asked, with the notice of the new recommended limit only a few months after finding PFAS levels in the city’s water that would be around or above that new recommendation, why did they not reach out to ask what they should do? Was there any conversation like that?

Lindman said, “no.”

Certainly, finding out and delivering the news that there is PFAS in people’s drinking water is not positive news, however, 7 Investigates pointed out that what some people are frustrated about Wednesday’s news was that had people known sooner, they could have made educated choices for themselves and the city sooner.

He said he really does not have an answer for that. “I can just tell you that based on the information that we had, we’re basing all of that information on regulatory standards. Right, established regulatory standards? And so, if we’re meeting all of those regulatory standards, then, you know, there is not -- from us -- you know, we’re just meeting compliance with that.”

Lindman continued to explain that with PFAS or any other emerging contaminate that they (municipalities) are waiting for the regulatory authority because they have the expertise to determine what the levels are that municipalities are supposed to meet based on health impacts to the public.

“We can’t predict that,” he stated. “Even right now, they are proposing 20 parts per trillion, but we don’t even know if that is going to be approved. We don’t know if that is going to be implemented this year. The USEPA is going to make another recommendation according to their timeline that will be before the end of the year. Will that be below 20ppt? I, I don’t know based on their-- and so I think that it’s evolving. I don’t think that the state’s (recommendations) are going to be different from the fed’s, but yeah I don’t know.”

7 Investigates reiterated the city is following the current laws and regulations, however, with what is already known about the health concerns and that the DNR with DHS’ guidance and science had set a recommended limit in the meantime, why not let the public know sooner?

“I think that people are just kind of, I mean, they’re sensitive to it, right? I mean, PFAS has been in the news for a while and I think that, you know, I don’t know-- you know, expectations are that we meet drinking water standards and that we’re not chasing test results, you know, we’re not doing these things. We’re trying our best to maintain and provide the best quality of water that we can. I mean, that’s why we’re putting up-- you know, the users have paid $40 million, you know, to address these exact situations (referring to the new water treatment facility), which is going to go online here in just a few months.”

“And so, I think the message is that the city of Wausau is in a great position. Yeah, it’s terrible that we have this in our water and further investigation as far as is there a responsible party? Is there-- those investigations and discussions are starting right now, but at this point, I think that, you know, the focus should be the fact that, you know, Wausau, you know, is set up to address this very issue. And so, we’re in a very good place right now.”

7 Investigates asked whether, following this experience, should the public expect to be notified sooner about any new emerging contaminants that come with recommended level limits?

He said he would continue to lean on the state to provide information and what its view is from a health standpoint and what municipalities can expect in the future.

“Also, I think that having, you know, what the expectations are of the regulatory agencies from municipalities. I mean, so if we test water for other contaminates, you know, and there’s no health standards for those and then later on, they become a health standard or at least a recommendation, is it the expectation of the municipality to dig back and say, ‘oh, did we ever test for this? Did we--’ you know, I just-- I feel like it’s a-- I feel like that the story on this is, you know, trying to be targeted, and so I guess, I’m not sure that it’s really-- you know, I’m not sure this is really part of the story. Right? So, I don’t know.”

He said he was really anxious for the state to provide a standard or not provide a standard so they know exactly what direction to go with the new water treatment facility.

7 Investigates pointed out, however, that the DNR’s notice of the recommended limit did not come out a decade or even a few years after the city tested for PFAS, it came out only a few months later and was talked about extensively in the news and in public health meetings at various levels of government. Again, giving the public the opportunity to have the knowledge to make their own decisions about their health.

“I completely understand that. I, I guess part of it too is, you know, if we do test and let’s say we tested, it’s been eight, nine, 10, 12 months, whatever it is, are we supposed to-- I guess that’s the difficulty. I can’t, I can’t give you a good answer for what you’re digging for: why didn’t we? It wasn’t on our radar to go back and say, ‘hey,’ you know, ‘is this something that we should have to address at this point in time even though there’s not any standards out there?’ You know? That wasn’t on our radar to do that.”

When asked if there was anything else he wanted to mention, he said the utility and the city council are poised to address this issue.

“The city of Wausau is set up to address these concerns.”

He anticipates and expects meetings to discuss the contaminates in the near future. To learn more about the announcement and some of the things the city is working on to address the issue, along with what you can do, click here.

