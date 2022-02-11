News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau man gets 18 months prison for illegal gun possession

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 44-year-old Wausau man will spend 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

David Boyle pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson.

In May 2020, law enforcement agents learned that Boyle was receiving cocaine and THC through the U.S. Mail at his home, which was in Marshfield at the time.  The investigation revealed that during one week the residence received 27 packages from various addresses in California.  Agents intercepted one package and found 26 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of THC wax inside.

Police investigators executed a search warrant at Boyle’s residence.  In his bedroom, they found two rifles, three handguns, ammunition, approximately 300 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine, and over $4,000 in cash.  Boyle admitted to selling cocaine.  He said that he purchased the firearms found in the house and admitted that he had a prior felony conviction from Nebraska.

At sentencing, Boyle said that his drug dealing was motivated by financial gain, but it was a mistake and he never thought he would be in front of a federal judge for it. 

The charge against Boyle was the result of an investigation conducted by the Marshfield Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan handled the prosecution.

