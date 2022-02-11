News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Waukesha Christmas attack to enter plea

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The 39-year-old Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Friday morning.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is charged with 77 counts, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted on even one of the homicide charges.

The victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52. The crash also left 62 people injured.

Brooks is currently being held on a $5 million cash bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our First Alert Weather Day continues until Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash freeze and bitter cold follows accumulating snow
All Wausau municipal wells found with PFAS contamination
Road rage incident capture by cellphone video
Rothschild PD seeking info about road rage incident
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
REPORTS: Bucks trade DiVincenzo to Kings, acquire Ibaka from Clippers in four-team deal
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

Latest News

Benjamin Smith
Plea deal likely for suspect in home invasion that turned deadly
The annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show is back for its 12th year at the Central Wisconsin and...
12th annual Central Wisconsin Sports Show comes to Rothschild
Super Bowl Spread: Grilled Brats and Wings
Super Bowl Spread: Grilled Brats and Wings
Our First Alert Weather Day continues until Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash freeze and bitter cold follows accumulating snow