Suspect in deadly Waukesha Christmas attack to enter plea

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The 39-year-old Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Friday morning.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is charged with 77 counts, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted on even one of the homicide charges.

The victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52. The crash also left 62 people injured.

Brooks is currently being held on a $5 million cash bail.

