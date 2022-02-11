Snow removal crews prepare for another round of winter weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As snow falls across Northcentral Wisconsin Thursday into Friday, crews work to keep that snow off the roads and as safe as possible.

Wausau has seen manageable snow by other years’ standards. Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Obbiehl says it’s been a combination of things that have helped make this year a successful one.

“Winter’s been relatively short,” said Obbiehl. “Generally, this time of year, getting into February is when the sun’s out a little more. That helps us on the roads, melting stuff and doing it a little faster.”

The city also has successfully filled open positions in the public works department that had previously kept the department short-staffed.

“We’ve filled five positions within the last month and a half,” said Obbiehl. “We’re about 99% there. We’re just looking to fill one more position.”

This season’s weather has been average for both the city and private snow removal companies alike.

Craig Urban has been working in snow removal for over 30 years. He says this is a very moderate winter.

”Basically, I look at it right now, we’re about an average number of plows for the year, starting back in November through January,” said Craig. “My average is about 15 or 16 plows, depending on events.”

Craig Urban co-owns Urban & Sons, LLC with his sons Dakota and Logan. They appreciate the milder winter for a number of reasons as well.

“It’s not always a bad thing,” said Dakota. “It gives us time to catch up on maintenance and things that need to be done with the trucks. Snow removal wears pretty hard on the trucks so there is some maintenance that comes up that really needs to be taken care of.”

Both the city and the Urban family say a 2-3 inch snowfall is ideal for plowing.

“It’s easier to plow when there’s two, three inches of snow rather than a quarter inch and you send a crew out there or whatever and it takes us an amount of time,” said Obbiehl. “Generally when we plow, we like to have a little more snow.”

As for this specific snowfall, colder temperatures are expected to settle in after the precipitation finishes. Black ice becomes a concern after that, but Obbiehl says the city is ready for it.

We have an issue with black ice every once and a while, being in the lower temperatures,” said Obbiehl. “We’ll likely have a second crew come in and probably spot, sand, salt if there are any issues.”

As with every storm though, flexibility is key when assessing when to plow.

“You kinda have to go with the flow a little bit,” said Dakota. “Sometimes you get calls from residential or commercial properties where they want an additional service, so you have to balance that out and adjust as you go.”

