Rothschild PD arrest drivers from road rage incident

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild Police Department says the drivers involved in a road rage incident have been apprehended.

Police said the two vehicles drove recklessly on Highway 29 on Tuesday. The suspects’ names have not yet been released.

The incident was captured on a cellphone by Nathan Zawislan. It shows a truck and car heading west on Highway 29 near the Volkman Street overpass. The car and truck collide as the car drives on the shoulder. They again collide in the right lane. The car then exits on Grand Avenue into Rothschild. The truck continues west on Highway 29.

The video has more than 3,100 shares.

